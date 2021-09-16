IBEX 2021 announces schedule of networking and special events

IBEX 2021 show dates are announced

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced the schedule of networking and special events for industry professionals to connect during its 30th Anniversary celebration September 28-30 in Tampa, FL. Registration is open and exhibit hall badges are free through September 26, 2021. The IBEX daily schedule can be found at www.ibexshow.com/schedule-at-a-glance/. Special events can be found at www.ibexshow.com/special-events-demos/. Here are special event details:

Monday, September 27th

From 2 - 5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5 - 6:30 p.m. Soundings Trade Only’s 2021 Leadership Summit, Leadership Through Stewardship will be held in the Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel. The Summit is a three-hour workshop featuring speaker Dr. Balaji Krishnamurthy and focusing on intentional leadership, building corporate culture, and empowerment of people. The program will culminate in the final hour with an industry panel comprised of the presidents/CEOs from industry companies.

Tuesday, September 28th

From 7:30 - 9:30 a.m. the Industry Breakfast, Keynote and Innovation Awards presentation will be held at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, 4th Floor Tampa Bay Ballroom, a new location for this year. On the opening morning of the Show, attendees will enjoy breakfast while listening to an industry address from Frank Hugelmeyer, NMMA President, learn which new products are winners of the IBEX Innovation Awards, and find out the winners of the NMMA Hall of Fame and Mel Barr Awards. The Breakfast is sponsored by AWLGRIP North America, Interlux Yacht Finishes, Protomet Corporation, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF), Sea Hawk Paints, and Tides Marine Inc. Tickets are $45 and seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased during IBEX registration.

From 3 - 4 p.m. Generations Collide presented by Emerging Marine Leaders and hosted by Social Navigator and Boating Industry, will be held on the 1st Floor, Room 12 of the Tampa Convention Center. Join the Emerging Marine Leaders during an exciting event that brings together professionals from across the entire marine industry. Five influential leaders will lead a panel and share their insights with the next generation of marine professionals. This event is free to all to attend. To learn more about the group and to join Emerging Marine Leaders, visit www.ibexshow.com/emerging-marine-leaders.

Beginning at 6 p.m., exhibitors and visitors can join the Opening Night Party at the Sail Pavilion to celebrate a successful first day. Located just outside of the Tampa Convention Center, visitors can spend the evening enjoying drink specials and live entertainment provided by Wet Sounds Inc.

Wednesday, September 29th

From 3:30 - 5 p.m. Pitch the Press will be held in the 1st Floor Press Room of the Tampa Convention Center, with a Happy Hour to follow. This is a fast-paced and exciting live event featuring product pitches from exhibiting companies selected by industry journalists. The Happy Hour is sponsored by Propspeed. Seating is limited, please plan to arrive early.

From 6 p.m. on, visitors are invited to end the day at the Sail Pavilion for the Mid-Show Mixer. Enjoy another evening outside the Tampa Convention Center reconnecting with the industry. Rowmark Custom Laminations is the event sponsor and will be providing exciting giveaways and continued live entertainment from Wet Sounds.

These events are in addition to live and ongoing activities, such as the NMEA Connected Electronics Pavilion, the Emerging Marine Leaders Recharge Meet-Up, and the IBEX Docks and expanded Outdoor Exhibits. The Emerging Marine Leaders will hold a daily Recharge Meet-Up at 1 p.m. on the 2nd Floor, Innovation Way Charging Station, provided by Scanstrut. Interested visitors can join fellow Emerging Marine Leaders to network and recharge during this daily, informal meet-up.

“IBEX has always been the place where the industry comes together to connect and do business, and we all need it more than ever this year,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “We will celebrate our 30th Anniversary in addition to the extensive line-up of quality networking events and on-site experiences we have planned. We look forward to seeing you in Tampa in just a couple of weeks.”

IBEX 1st and 2nd floor exhibit halls will open at 9 a.m. each day, an hour earlier than the 3rd floor, and will showcase products and services from companies new to the Show and industry. The 3rd floor will feature Specialty Pavilions including the Composites Pavilion; the Compliance, Standards, and Education Pavilion; and the NMEA Connected Electronics Pavilion. The Marina & Yard Pavilion will be located on the 1st floor.

The safety and security of the visitors and exhibitors who choose to attend IBEX 2021 is of highest priority. Please review the Health and Safety Protocol page for full details: www.ibexshow.com/covid-faqs.

For visitor registration, click www.ibexshow.com/register. Exhibiting companies should visit their Exhibitor Dashboard for booth staff registration. For rates and contact information about available booth space, visit www.ibexshow.com/exhibit-at-ibex. Hotel bookings are available in the IBEX housing block, which includes several new downtown hotels, www.ibexshow.com/hotel-info. For more information on IBEX 2021, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.ibexshow.com.