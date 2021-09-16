Boston Whaler celebrates 50 years of Outrage innovation

Boston Whaler hosted a special homecoming event in Quincy, Mass., to celebrate the launch of its new 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition and commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the original Outrage’s debut. The first Outrage ever produced, Hull #001, owned by the Marine Biological Laboratory, was on display alongside the new 420, marking a union five decades in the making.

“This event is a unique moment in Whaler history,” said Boston Whaler Director of Marketing Melanie Whaley. “We’re proud to bring together our latest Outrage, the new 420, with the very first Outrage ever built — right here in Massachusetts, the birthplace of our brand.”

For its part, Outrage Hull #001 has quite the storied history. In 1971, the 21-foot boat was sold by Boston Whaler founder Richard Fisher to the Marine Biological Laboratory (MBL), a non-profit research and education lab that studies a wide range of marine species and ecosystems. Based in Woods Hole, Mass., the MBL team relies on four Boston Whalers to conduct its studies, including work contributing to Nobel Prize-winning research. Remarkably, the boat is still in use after 50 straight years of service.

“This boat has been in continuous operation since 1971,” said MBL Director of Marine Operations David Remsen. “Think of it as a 50-year field test demonstrating the durability and legacy of the brand. We’ve used this vessel as a work boat. It hasn’t been pampered.”

In appreciation for the important work the lab is doing, Boston Whaler partnered with Nauset Marine to treat Outrage Hull #001 to a special 50th anniversary gift: repowering the boat with a new 200HP V6 DTS Mercury FourStroke engine. Nauset also gave the boat a thorough cleaning and detailing.

“The donation of the engine will, both symbolically and literally, push this Outrage forward into its second half-century, said Remsen. “The MBL is grateful to the donations of Boston Whaler and Nauset Marine for putting their faith alongside ours for another 50 years of service, adventures and discoveries. We look forward to joining you with this boat in 2071 for the Centennial celebration of the Outrage.”

MarineMax Russo (formerly Russo Marine) was also honored during the event for its own anniversary: 50 years as a Boston Whaler dealer. “Russo has been an incredible ambassador for us,” said Whaler Director of Large Boat Sales Wil Rogers. “Year after year, they have taken such great care of our customers, always providing an outstanding experience with our brand. We thank them for their loyal partnership and dedication.”

The Quincy celebration was part of a larger Homecoming Tour, in which the 420 Outrage Anniversary Edition will complete nine stops along the East Coast. The tour began on August 12 with a media and launch event in New York City. At each stop, Boston Whaler partners with a local dealer to host an experiential gathering and conduct sea trials for customers and members of the boating press. The tour will conclude in Fort Lauderdale in late October, coinciding with the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

“From the first Outrage to today’s breakthrough 420 and beyond, the history of Outrage is one of innovation and limitless possibilities,” said Rogers. “Cheers to the past 50 years of the series and the many exciting developments to come.”