Registration opens for ABYC/USCG Risk Mitigation Conference

Registration is now open for the United States Coast Guard (USCG) and American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) Risk Mitigation: Series 1—Regulations and Electrification to be held virtually on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The first in a new series of one-day events dedicated to mitigating the risk in designing and building recreational boats, this first conference will focus on the transition to electric systems in recreational boats, including propulsion and battery power bank alternatives to generators. Registration is free for this online event.

“This agenda came together fairly easily, as the topics are already being discussed amongst many of our colleagues,” said Jeff Ludwig, Chief, Recreational Boating Product Assurance Branch of the Coast Guard’s Office of Auxiliary & Boating Safety. “These conversations will be, in many ways, the cornerstone for best practices as electric propulsion becomes more commonplace.”

The USCG Risk Mitigation Series is designed to be a regular event with interactive and in-depth discussions related to one general topic on a reoccurring basis. This year’s forum brings presenters representing standards developers, builders, installers, designers, and inspectors to discuss potential regulations and standards; accident scenarios; range ratings; designing for the marine environment; and a panel discussion about the future of electric propulsion.

“We were pleased to see presenters quickly agree to join us for these important topics,” stated John Adey, President of ABYC. “Electric propulsion is here, and our industry needs to be prepared for its evolution. This is the forum to launch many of the conversations we’ll be having for decades.”

To register or for more information about USCG Risk Mitigation: Series 1—Regulations and Electrification, visit www.abycinc.org/riskmitigation.