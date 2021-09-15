California lawmakers approve consumer protection law measure

The California Assembly approved Assembly Bill 335 (AB 335) by a unanimous vote of 77-0, following passage in the California Senate by a vote of 38-0.

This legislation is critical for marine manufacturers to maintain compliance with federal consumer protection law. Passage of AB 335 secures a win for the recreational boating industry and ensures that manufacturers may collect and retain consumer information from marine dealers to verify warranties and contact owners in the event of a safety recall, which is currently prohibited under California’s personal privacy law.

The bill will head to Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk for final approval, where it is expected to be signed into law and enacted on January 1, 2022.

NMMA and its members will continue to advocate for the full implementation of this bill in the weeks to come.