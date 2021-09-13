Malibu introduces the first 25-foot Axis

The totally-new Axis T250 makes history as the first 25-foot boat produced by the Axis brand.

“Designing and producing the first-ever 25-foot Axis was a huge accomplishment for the entire team,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc., in a company press release. ”Not only is the all-new T250 the biggest boat Axis has ever produced, but it had to live up to the standards Axis owners have come to expect—and that’s not easy. I’m proud to introduce the T250 that will set the new standard for performance, convenience, style and value in the 25-foot class.”

At 25 feet long, the T250 provides comfort and storage and room for 18 people. And with over 5,000 pounds of ballast, that size translates to a pro-level surf wave and wakeboard wake.

A classic traditional bow provides forward seating. The massive wraparound lounge provides plenty of options to relax while running down the lake, at the cove or to sit in comfort while your crew surfs and wakeboards.

“The brand-new Axis T250 truly exceeded all of my expectations. It has the wakes and waves that pros, like myself, absolutely dream of while also being mellow and fun for my family to ride,” said Tom Fooshee, Axis Team Athlete and Ambassador. “I can’t wait to get back on the water with the T250 and enjoy more great times with my family and friends.”

The T250 also features the first-ever touch screen from Axis, which is now featured on all Axis models. The dash is low-profile and intuitive with a universal phone holder, ergonomic new steering wheel, Bluetooth stereo, analog controls, and the new touch screen in the most valuable real estate.

Power is supplied by the Malibu Monsoon M5Di direct injection engine as standard. Owners can also opt for the Monsoon M6Di for even more horsepower and torque, or the Supercharged LT4.