Limestone Boat Company ships test models to Vision Marine Technologies for EV integration

The Limestone Boat Company, owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone Boats and Boca Bay Boats reports that two test boats are enroute to Vision Marine Technologies for fitting of their innovative EV Outboard engines.

“At The Limestone Boat Company innovation and advancement are always at the top of our minds. In fact, one of our corporate goals is to embrace and take a leadership position in delivering EV technology to the market, while also providing our customers with durable, dependable products, equipped with top-of-the-line technology,” said CEO Scott Hanson.

“Our partnership with Vision Marine Technologies is extremely important to us,” Hanson continued. “We are very excited to share this sneak peek of two boats on their way to Vision Marine to be fitted and tested with Vision’s E-Motion 180hp fully electric outboard motor, as we look to offer electric-powered outboard engine options for specific models in the near future for customers. Upon the completion of installation by Vision, the boats will undergo Sea Trials. We look forward to providing future progress updates in the coming months.”