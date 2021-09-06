‘Boat On Course’ videos available from NSBC

Boat On Course, educational boating safety videos from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), teach the basic navigation rules of boating. Your customers can watch at their own pace, and test their knowledge at the end of each video.
New videos are now available – with more videos slated for the coming months.
Watch & share the following videos with your customers and networks:
- Boater Etiquette at Launch Areas
- Boating Offshore
- Sharing the Waterways
- America's Waterway Watch
- Marine Safety Information
- Uniform Waterway Marking Systems
- Understanding Aids to Navigation