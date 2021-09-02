Propspeed partners with Monaco Marine

Propspeed, innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced it has trained and certified Propspeed applicators at all Monaco Marine shipyards and marinas. With over 25 years servicing and maintaining yachts and superyachts along the Mediterranean coast from Marseille to Monaco, the team of professionals that comprise the Monaco Marine group have held themselves to the highest standards with the single-minded purpose of elevating the yacht owner's experience.

“Monaco Marine has been using Propspeed for many years and have demonstrated a very high aptitude with the product,” said David Queva, chief operating officer, Monaco Marine. “We now have more trained applicators and are able to offer the great benefits of the Propspeed system to even more of our customers. We recommend Propspeed is used for all of our customers.”

“Boat owners trust reputable shipyards like Monaco Marine to give them the best advice on how to keep their vessels running at peak performance and to efficiently and effectively install the right products to protect their investment,” said Chris Baird, CEO, Propspeed. “The staff at Monaco Marine are some of the most professional that we have worked with. We are confident that the vessels that come through their yards will leave in the best shape and ready for the season.”

Propspeed’s ultra-slick topcoat is specially formulated to prevent marine growth from bonding to metal surfaces below the waterline. It is proven to increase boat efficiency, protect against corrosion, reduce drag, save fuel and maintenance costs. It features an exceptionally strong chemical and mechanical bond between the metal substrate, the Etching Primer, and the Clear Coat – ensuring that the Propspeed coating actually sticks to running gear, and any other underwater metals, and performs season after season.

Propspeed products include Propspeed for running gear and any underwater metals, Foulfree for transducers and Lightspeed for underwater lighting. For more information on Propspeed or its industry-leading coatings, please visit www.propspeed.com.