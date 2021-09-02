Nautical Ventures ranked No. 11 among South Florida’s fastest growing companies

South Florida’s fastest-growing companies were celebrated at an Aug. 26 countdown event at the Signature Grand in Davie, Florida. Nautical Ventures Group — a Boating Industry Top 100 dealer — ranked in at No. 11 with an 83.82% increase in revenue over a 3-year period, with sales for 2020 topping out at $65.49 million dollars. The program was put on by the South Florida Business Journal, part of the American City Business Journals, the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States.

In accepting the award, CEO Roger Moore publicly acknowledged the contributions his employees put forth to help garner this award. “The efforts from our roster of 148 employees have truly been herculean these past few years, in particular during the Covid crisis,” said Moore. “Reaching this sales volume was made possible by their dedication, their pride in customer service, and often their ingenuity to make good decisions that lead to the betterment of our team.”

From startups to Fortune 500s, the pandemic tested business fundamentals and executives’ resolve. South Florida’s fastest-growing companies proved how those fundamentals and a commitment to building successful, ongoing enterprises could see them through.

Returning companies and first-time honorees alike spoke of creating sustainable, lasting value. They watch market conditions, rally the team, draw on the guidance of mentors and stay true to the company culture they’ve nurtured.

Whether in novel industries or building a better mousetrap to improve longtime categories, each found that serving those fundamentals can drive success today and into the future.