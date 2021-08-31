Engage Labor Day boat shoppers with ‘Get On Board’ campaign

Just in time for those Labor Day weekend holiday boat shoppers, the NMMA is urging everyone to connect with customers with the free industry-wide “Get On Board” campaign assets.

A toolkit of images, social media posts, digital ads and videos are available at your fingertips to promote recreational boating and fishing. Get in on the action and share content on social channels using #TheWaterIsOpen.

You can easily embed the PSA video on your website and post it across all your digital channels.

Join the conversation and utilize these marketing materials to help grow your business by keeping boating and fishing in the forefront this season.

For additional “Get On Board” marketing resources, you can also check out the Tools You Can Use section on Discover Boating’s Industry Resource Center powered by NMMA and MRAA.