Correct Craft launches Innovation Forum

Correct Craft's Innovation Summit has launched a forum for creators to converse and share ideas to win prizes.

Join the conversation with nearly 750 marine industry professionals that will be a part of The Innovation Summit, underwritten by Correct Craft. To be a part of the forum you will need to register for the summit (which is free for all attendees). Then click “Forum.”

The first 25 comments will win a special edition Innovation Summit YETI. Also, anyone who comments before September 9th at 11:59 PM CT, will be entered to win a brand-new Kindle Oasis.

Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft stated, “We are getting closer to the Marine Industry Innovation Summit, and we want to hear your thoughts on innovation! All of the speakers have posed questions on the forum that you don’t want to miss.”

The Innovation Summit speakers include Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft, Jeff Bohanan, President of Protomet, David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick, and Sean Marrero, President of Watershed Innovation.

The Innovation Summit will be held on September 9th, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM EST and is free for all attendees. To register or find out more information on the Innovation Summit go to www.themarineinnovationsummit.com.