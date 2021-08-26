RBFF program gets boats back on the water

The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) has concluded its 2021 Boat Registration Reactivation Program having mailed over 436,000 letters to lapsed boat registrants and averaging a 10.11% response rate across 17 states.

In its tenth year, the program re-registered 39,278 boats through direct mail outreach, grossing $1,491,754.90 in program registration fees for states.

"After tremendous gains in boating participation and ownership last year, it was critical to work with our state partners to encourage Americans to get back on board," said Frank Peterson, president and CEO of RBFF. "Reactivation efforts such as our Boat Registration Reactivation Program support the continued growth of participation which helps fund conservation efforts."

States from all regions of the country participated from Alaska down to Florida. An 18th participant, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, chose to take part using Facebook ads to target lapsed boaters.

Since 2021, the program has mailed over 5 million letters resulting in 451,069 registrations and $16,684,110.22 in gross program registration fees for states.