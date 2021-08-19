Marina Holdings named to Inc. 5000 list

Moose Landing Marina (Marina Holdings) both offer full-service marinas alongside boat sales and rentals.

Inc. magazine recently revealed that Boating Industry Top 100 dealer Marina Holdings LLC, which is comprised of Yarmouth Boat Yard, Moose Landing Marina, and Freedom Boat Club of Maine, made its annual Inc. 5000 list of the

nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

This prestigious ranking represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges.

Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our hardworking crew,” stated Steve Arnold, owner of Marina Holdings LLC. “Last year was extremely difficult for a number of reasons,” he explained. “Our team not only stepped up to the plate, they excelled, helping to propel us to record growth. Despite the many challenges we faced, they continued to give it their all every day and this award is proof of their commitment and determination.”

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”