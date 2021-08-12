ePropulsion sponsors global events

ePropulsion, a global market challenger in marine electric propulsion systems and services, announced the results of its active sponsorship season.

Most recently, ePropulsion sponsored the Sailing Tigers, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) – Dubai’s entry in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2021. The company has also sponsored Travis Odenbach’s J/70 one-design and is the title sponsorship of the Georgia Total Electric Championship Invitational bass tournament. In addition, ePropulsion has partnered with SailGP whose nine Grand Prix racing series events are held across the globe starting in April 2021 in Bermuda and culminates in the United States in March 2022. The next race, Event 4, will take place August 20-21 in Denmark. ePropulsion is working with these individuals and organizations to help drive awareness and promote a commitment across the entire community towards the adoption of clean and renewable propulsion in boating.

During the week-long Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2021, held July 6-10 and hosted by Yacht Club de Monaco, 25 teams from 16 countries competed in three different classes – Energy, Solar and Open Sea. ePropulsion was selected by a team of nine aspiring male and female multi-disciplinary engineers to provide its Navy 6.0 electric propulsion model for the challenge. The goal was for the Sailing Tigers to build the fastest and most ecologically friendly boat possible.

“We were the only Energy Class team to use the ePropulsion motor and it delivered tremendous results, especially in the speed record race where we ranked second with a speed of 12.43 knots,” said Issa Mousa, operations lead, Sailing Tigers. “We joined in each race as the only non-European team to participate physically in the competition. The performance of the ePropulsion equipment did not go unnoticed as many teams from different classes expressed their interest in the ePropulsion brand.”

The Association of Applied Technical Science from Croatia also participated the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2021. Adria Hydrofoil entered in the Solar Class using an ePropulsion Navy 6.0. The Adria Hydrofoil team came in sixth place overall.

Earlier in the summer Travis Odenbach’s yacht Honeybadger, equipped with an ePropulsion Spirit 1.0 Evo, competed in the North American J/70 Championships hosted by the Annapolis Yacht Club, May 9-15 in Annapolis, Maryland.

ePropulsion was also the title sponsor of the Georgia Total Electric Championship Invitational bass tournament – the ePropulsion GA Bass TEC. During the tournament nine clubs with a total of 72 anglers competed, with winners earning the State Championship title and a new ePropulsion Navy 6.0 Evo outboard motor. The event was held on May 29, on the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir in Walton County, Georgia.

The brand followed on the success of the ePropulsion GA Bass TEC by partnering with SailGP to be the Electric Outboard Supplier for Small Craft for Season 2, which spans 2021-2022, and Season 3. SailGP is the first climate positive sports and entertainment property with the goal of accelerating the transition to clean energy. SailGP has set the ambitious target of ensuring its events are 100% powered by clean energy – both on and off the water – by 2025. SailGP worked in partnership with ePropulsion to transition 11 boats to ePropulsion electric outboard motors for Season 2. Both ePropulsion Spirit and Navy outboard motors were selected to power the SailGP Inspire support vessels. SailGP Inspire is the league's community engagement program, which aims to build a more inclusive sport from the ground up and create the next generation of climate advocates.



"This year we saw a great deal of interest in the ePropulsion line from various outlets from all corners of the globe,” said Danny Tao, CEO of ePropulsion. “The ecological benefits of electric propulsion, coupled with the features, range, speed and light weight of our ePropulsion products have been embraced by sailors, anglers and innovators alike. We look forward to continuing to support programs like these and are eager for more opportunities in the months ahead.”