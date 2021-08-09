Industry teams up to support service techs

As the marine industry continues to enjoy unprecedented growth, the demand for technicians at both dealerships and service yards continues to reach critical shortage levels. As part of a continued effort to develop qualified marine technicians, Yamaha Marine and the MIA of SWFL & TB teamed up to help provide the funding and equipment to make it possible for Ft. Myers Technical College to offer Yamaha’s new Maintenance Certification

Program (MCP) to students.

The MIA of SWFL & TB contributed $10,000 toward the five modules of curriculum, and Yamaha donated an F300 V6 outboard for hands-on instruction in the classroom.

“With support from the Marine Industries Association and their dealer members and Yamaha, Fort Myers Technical College will be better positioned to educate the next generation of marine technicians,” said Yamaha’s Gregg Snyder.



Earlier this year, Tom Papesh with York Road Marine contributed a 40 HP Yamaha outboard towards FMTC's Marine Program.

Marine Service Technologies Instructor Mike Esterline said "York Road Marine's donation allowed us to complete the requirements for Yamaha's mid-range training certification. This was a large step forward in our ability to certify

and prepare technicians for the workplace."



Another large donation came just a couple of weeks ago from Bonita Boat Center in the form of a new 225-HP V6 Yamaha Outboard Engine.

"When we became aware of the need for a larger engine to enable FMTC to complete their Yamaha training qualifications, I was happy to step up," said Joe Martin, president of Bonita Boat Center. "As technology evolves in our

industry, I felt it was critical for the engine to be new with all of the latest technology and components."



The training FMTC will be able to provide with these engines and other equipment will allow

students the opportunity to earn an official Yamaha Marine Certification.