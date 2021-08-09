IBEX Innovation Awards entry deadline nears

entries open for 2021 IBEX Innovation Awards

The deadline for entry to the 2021 IBEX Innovation Awards is this Friday, August 13. The awards program will take place during IBEX in Tampa, FL Sept. 28-30 and will honor manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products to market.

Innovation Award entrants and honorees will receive the following:

All product entries will be presented along Innovation Way during IBEX.

All products will be featured on the new IBEX Innovation Awards product page located on the IBEX website.

All entrant companies will be recognized in the print and digital show directory.

A dedicated press release with the winning companies will be sent once awards are announced.

Post-show social media exposure for all winning products/exhibiting companies.

Post-show exposure through the new IBEX 365 platform for all winning products/exhibiting companies.

For complete program details visit https://www.ibexshow.com/innovation-awards-exhibitors/, or contact Rachel Harmon, Program Manager.

The IBEX Innovation Awards showcase outstanding marine product development to the recreational boating industry and beyond. The program is managed by the NMMA and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI).