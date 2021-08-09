Boat Trader video stars Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line

Brian Kelly of Florida Georgia Line talks boats and boating in Boat Trader's new video series.

Boating marketplace site Boat Trader has launched a new video series called "Stomping Grounds" for water lovers to enjoy starring real boaters. The second episode takes viewers to Florida's Panhandle to meet avid fisherman and country music superstar Brian Kelley of the duo Florida Georgia Line.

"Growing up, my parents had a family boat and we'd hit the springs and the river, and whether we were tubing, kneeboarding, fishing, or just cruising around watching for alligators and manatees, boating has always been a 'highway on the water' to me," said Kelley. "Boating is an important part of so many people's lives. It doesn't matter what boat you're on, a jon boat or a big boat, just spending time with the people you love on the water is therapy."

His 56-foot sportfishing boat "Brittney Marie" is featured in the episode. In addition to sharing about his stomping grounds from the Choctawhatchee Bay to Panama City and Apalachicola, he also discusses the inspiration for his new solo music endeavor and "love letter to the beach life," including the song "Highway On The Water."