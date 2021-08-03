Cox Marine takes action to overcome supply chain delays

Cox Marine began production of the CXO300 in May, and according to a company press release, has seen demand grow steadily for the high-performance diesel outboard engine. However, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the manufacturer’s supply chain – particularly the delivery of the major component, the PTT (power, tilt and trim) system.

To resolve this, Cox Marine has taken the strategic decision to bring the production of the PTT in-house to its headquarters, located in Shoreham-By-Sea, UK. This enables Cox to keep the production of all sub-assemblies in-house, thereby ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout the build process of the CXO300 diesel outboard.

Designed in-house by Cox, the PTT is built to handle extreme conditions and is a major component of the CXO300, integral to the delivery of its market-leading performance and efficiency.

“The pandemic has clearly had a long-term effect on the global supply chain, and this has also affected the marine market," said Hugh Hudleston, head of sales, Cox Powertrain. "The decision to bring the PTT line in-house is a very positive step for Cox as a business as it allows us to maintain control and keep up with the demand of the 300hp diesel outboard engine, while also minimizing the potential for supply delays.”