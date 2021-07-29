Your Boat Club partners with Groupe Beneteau

Your Boat Club (YBC) announced the company has officially partnered with Groupe Beneteau, which will take a minority stake in Your Boat Club to accelerate the partners’ strategic national and international growth plan.

YBC is the largest privately-owned boat club in the world. Its members enjoy the benefits of award-winning, personal service and access to a fleet of more than 300 fishing boats, ski boats and pontoons at 24 premier boating destinations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois. YBC offers a dedicated fleet of daily rental boats available to the general public. Renting from YBC provides the option to test the waters of membership.

Groupe Beneteau was founded in 1884 and has become a global market leader through its boat division’s 11 brands. The company’s line includes 180 recreational boat models serving its customers’ diverse navigational needs and uses, from sailing to motor-boating, monohulls and catamarans.

“With the ever-increasing popularity and market demand for the Your Boat Club model, this partnership reflects the changing landscape of consumer expectations and YBC’s commitment to fulfilling them. This collaboration with one of the most respected manufacturers in the industry will allow us to create expanded opportunities, locations and product availability for our customers while scaling our business in a responsible and strategic manner,” says Luke Kujawa, co-founder of Your Boat Club. “Essentially we’ll continue to get more people on the water to enjoy the boating lifestyle without any of the hassle.”

“We’ve watched Your Boat Club create a smart forward-thinking business model and then implement and grow it very effectively,” adds Jerome de Metz, CEO and president of Groupe Beneteau. “Not only does the concept play very well with our strategic direction, but we also recognized great synergy with the YBC culture and leadership. We’re thrilled to be working in tandem to get more people engaged in hassle-free boating.”