Lowrance, White River announce renewed partnership

Lowrance and White River Marine Group, builders of Tracker, Nitro, Triton, and Ranger Boats, announced an increased and renewed partnership that will see more Lowrance products as standard.

“We are excited to be renewing and expanding our partnership with White River Marine Group, and to be able to offer increased product choices to anglers -- both as standard and upgrade options, including our award-winning GhostTM trolling motor,” said Lucas Steward, executive vice president of Lowrance. “Nitro, Ranger and Triton boats are synonymous with performance fishing and share long-time fishing DNA going back decades, similar to ours at Lowrance.”

The new, model year 2022, Nitro “Pro”, Triton “Patriot”, and Ranger “Cup” models will be rigged with the latest, high-end sonar technology from Lowrance with production starting this summer. The bulk of the boat ranges from 18 to 21 feet come equipped standard with a vast range of Lowrance products -- including the Ghost trolling motor with Hybrid Dual Imaging (HDI) Nosecone, HDS LIVE displays with preloaded, highly detailed C-MAP charts, along with the high-definition sonar, ActiveImaging, and ActiveTarget Live Sonar.

“A partnership to feature Lowrance electronics across White River Marine Group’s portfolio is exciting news for anglers everywhere,” said Edwin Evers, Lowrance Pro Angler. “Lowrance’s cutting-edge products and technologies paired with my Nitro Bass Boat is a Page 2 Page 2 of 2 winning combination. My time on the water is more enjoyable and productive thanks to these two leading brands that continue to raise the bar on innovation.”

Tournament-ready, Lowrance product installations will be featured on Nitro Pro, Triton Patriot Packs, and Ranger Cup boats as follows:

• All 21-foot boats will include two HDS-12 LIVE displays, Ghost Trolling Motor, Active Imaging, Active Target Live Sonar, NMEA 2000 and Ethernet;

• All 20-foot boats will include two HDS-9 or 12 LIVE displays, Ghost Trolling Motor, Active Imaging, Active Target Live Sonar, NMEA 2000 and Ethernet;

• All 19-foot boats will include two HDS-9 LIVE displays, Ghost Trolling Motor, Active Imaging, Active Target Live Sonar, NMEA 2000 and Ethernet;

• Nitro 18-foot boats will be built with two Elite FS 7 displays, Ghost Trolling Motor, Active Imaging, NMEA 2000 and Ethernet;

• Multi-species boats will feature two HDS-9 or HDS-12 displays, Ghost Trolling Motor, Active Imaging, NMEA 2000 and Ethernet.