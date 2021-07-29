Hella Marine promotes Ramon Surrey

Hella marine, a market leader in high-performance LED vessel and shore-side lighting solutions, has promoted Ramon Surrey to the role of sales manager, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Jeremy Singleton, head of Hella sales and marketing, made the announcement.

For the past five years, Surrey held the position of product manager at Hella marine, based out of the corporate headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand. His technical lighting knowledge, design and manufacturing experience made him ideally suited to step into a sales role. Surrey will focus on training and assisting OEMs, distributors and dealers with Hella marine's lighting systems and capabilities.

"The promotion coincides with the launching of our new Apelo series of underwater lights," said Singleton. "Developed and managed by Ramon, he's excited at the opportunity to make a great success of the years of research and design our team invested in Apelo and our other class-leading marine LED lighting solutions."