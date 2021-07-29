Brunswick reports Q2 results

Brunswick Corporation recently reported results for the second quarter of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, Brunswick reported consolidated net sales of $1,554.8 million, up

$567.0 million from the second quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the quarter was $2.29 on a GAAP

basis and $2.52 on an as adjusted basis. Sales in each segment benefited from strong global

demand for marine products, with earnings positively impacted by increased sales, favorable

factory absorption from increased production, and favorable changes in foreign currency exchange

rates, partially offset by higher variable compensation costs and increased spending on sales and

marketing and ACES / other growth initiatives. Additionally, versus the second quarter of 2020:

Propulsion segment: reported a 64 percent increase in sales due to continued strong global

demand for all product categories and continued market share gains.

Parts and Accessories segment: reported a 42 percent increase in sales, with sales growth across

all businesses in all geographic regions.

Boat segment: reported an 80 percent increase in sales due to increased sales volumes to dealers

to meet continued strong retail customer demand as well as strong operational performance.

Freedom Boat Club, which is part of Business Acceleration, contributed approximately 3 percent of

sales to the segment in the quarter. Increased sales volume and lower retail discount levels versus

prior year drove higher segment operating earnings.

"We delivered record results in the second quarter as a result of the continuing constructive demand

environment, and our very strong operational performance and success in mitigating supply chain

challenges and labor market tightness," said Brunswick chief executive officer David Foulkes.

"Robust retail demand for our products in the first-half of the year has driven field inventory levels to

the lowest level in decades, and we are progressing our efforts to efficiently increase capacity across

most of our facilities to satisfy orders from our global customer base. The combination of strong

demand and low inventory, together with continued strong boat usage through the prime boating

season, which is driving high parts and accessories sales, provides enhanced visibility on our ability

to deliver against our extremely favorable outlook for the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

Click here to see the full report from Brunswick for Q2 2021.