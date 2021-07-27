NMMA joins business groups in support of bipartisan infrastructure framework

NMMA and more than 120 manufacturing organizations representing businesses across the nation recently sent a letter urging members of Congress to pass President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Proposal.

In addition to NMMA, the letter was signed by National Association of Manufacturers, National Association of Trailer Manufacturers, and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute.

“A comprehensive and inclusive infrastructure package is critical to the success of the marine manufacturing industry, as manufacturers look to overdue investment in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure – including waterways, boat ramps, and access points – to remain competitive in a post-COVID landscape,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president of NMMA. “The industry is encouraged by the progress made in Congress thus far, and urges members to finalize this much needed legislation in the weeks to come.”

As Congress continues negotiating a final infrastructure deal ahead of August recess, NMMA will prioritize working alongside members to ensure marine manufacturers and the recreational boating industry’s needs are accounted for. The coalition letter may be viewed in full here.