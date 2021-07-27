IBEX announces details of 2021 Education Conference

The 30th International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced the details of its IBEX Education Conference, offering world-class technical information to attendees and ranging from in-depth pre-conference sessions and its renowned seminar series and tech talks, to new online workshops.

The Conference begins with Pre-Conference Sessions on Sunday, September 26 and Monday, September 27. Pre-Conference Sessions offer in-depth subject matter and hands-on training in full- and half-day formats. Sessions include ABYC Certification, Electronics Installer Training, Marina 101, NMEA Basic Marine, Soundings Trade Only’s Leadership Summit, and Stability Standards for Boats Over 20-Feet, to name a few.

Produced with the show’s education partners Professional BoatBuilder, ABBRA, ABYC, NMEA, and IBEX co-owner NMMA; the Seminar Series will be held Tuesday September 28 through Thursday September 30 in the Seminar Hall and offered in eight tracks: Construction Methods and Materials; Design and Engineering; Emerging Topics; Management Policy; Marina and Boatyard Operations; Marine Electrical Systems; Marine Onboard Systems; and Survey and Repair.

Offering over 40 new and engaging seminars, the Seminar Series includes dynamic information ranging from Decarbonization and Safety Enhancements in the Design and Manufacturing Process; Design for Efficient Production Manufacturing; and Lithium Batteries: Guidelines for the Future.

The IBEX Seminar Series has attracted world-class speakers to present on a variety of topics from all aspects of the industry. Notable presenters will include world-renowned cruiser and author Nigel Calder; Steve D'Antonio, technical editor at Professional Boatbuilder; John McKnight, senior vice president of environmental and safety compliance at NMMA; Matt Lankowski, senior engineer and project manager at Glosten; Bill Regan, naval architect and marine engineer and president of Great Lakes Composite Engineering, LLC.; and Tim Shields, service training and development manager at MarineMax, to name a few.

Tech Talk Workshops will take place live on the 3rd floor exhibit hall throughout the show days of IBEX. The hour-long sessions will cover a broad number of topics such as, Hydrofoil Technology Created to Make Pontoon Boats Fly Across the Water, Solutions to Common Shore Power Woes, and Torx Tube System for Bonded Installation of Gyro Stabilizers & Generators. The Tech Talk Theater is sponsored by WEST SYSTEM Inc. and PRO-SET Inc.

In addition, registered attendees can browse a library of on-demand sessions and webinars that fit their schedule and needs, including Recreational Boats and Building the Composite Recycling Supply Chain, and Supply Chain Opportunities and Challenges. In addition, visitors can find show news and exhibitor updates by way of informative articles, press releases, and new product news through the recently launched IBEX 365 platform.

“The Education Conference at IBEX is customized each year to offer in-depth knowledge on the trends, methods, and materials that matter now and are needed to move our industry forward, and it is one is one of the key components of the Show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “For our 30th Anniversary, we have assembled a fantastic roster of presenters on some of the most cutting-edge topics in the industry. From the Pre-Conference sessions to the Seminar Series, Tech Talks, and IBEX 365, we are confident that there is something to match your schedule and specific needs. We look forward to seeing you in September.”

To attend the IBEX Seminar Series, visitors can register for an Individual, Three-Pack, or Full Conference pass. Visitors select onsite which of the seminars they would like to attend; Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for paid and verified participation at IBEX seminars at one CEU per one hour.

For information and details about the IBEX Education Conference, please visit www.ibexshow.com/education.

The Tampa Convention Center has increased its capacity limits to 100% for all upcoming events, read the full article for more details at IBEX 365.