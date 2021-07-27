Final call for 2021 Boating Industry Top 100 applications

Yesterday, July 26, was the last "official" day to apply for the 2021 Boating Industry Top 100 Dealers program, recognizing the best boat dealers in North America.

However, because of the extraordinary operating environment that still exists, extensions may be granted on a case-by-case basis for dealers still interested in applying or needing some additional time to complete their 2021 applications.

“We completely understand that we are still in the middle of the summer, and peak season, with many dealers still busier than ever before,” Top 100 program director Adam Quandt said. “With that in mind, we still want dealers to be able to utilize this program to push themselves to consistently better their organization and still have optimal time to complete their applications.”

This year, the program offers two applications for dealers to choose from depending on their goals: the full in-depth application and the new streamlined application designed to save time while applying.

You can find more information about the program on the Top 100 page. Both versions of the application can be found here.

If you are still interested in applying for the 2021 Top 100 and in need of a deadline extension, please send an email request to Top 100 program director Adam Quandt at AQuandt@BoatingIndustry.com.

The Top 100 is made possible by the Top 100 Leadership Alliance: Dealer Profit Services and Kicker Marine Audio.

Opportunities to join the 2021 Top 100 Leadership Alliance and support the Top 100 program are still available. Contact National Sales Manager Leslie Palmer at LPalmer@boatingindustry.com or 763-383-4460 for more information.