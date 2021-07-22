MMTA workforce solutions amendment passes state budget

Last week Governor Baker signed the 2022 state budget, which included $150,000 in funding for workforce development and career technical education initiatives within the recreational boating industry. This funding will continue the progress the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) has made to meet the workforce challenges within the industry.

The recreational boating industry in Massachusetts has an economic impact of $4.4 billion dollars and employs over 20,000 men and women in Massachusetts. The industry is currently facing a substantial workforce shortage both in Massachusetts and on a national level. Here in Massachusetts, there are hundreds—if not thousands—of jobs currently available. The organization said this amendment will go a long way in helping to continue MMTA’s efforts on the workforce front here in Massachusetts.

The funds were introduced via Budget Amendments sponsored in the House by Representative William Straus of the 10th Bristol District and in the Senate by Senator Patrick O’Connor of the Plymouth & Norfolk District, joined in leadership by Representative Susan Gifford and Senator Joseph Boncore, the four Co-Chairs of the 60-plus member Legislative Boating Caucus.

Co-Sponsors in the Senate included: Senators Boncore, Collins, Crighton, Cronin, Cyr, DiZoglio, Feeney, Keenan, Montigny, Moore, Moran, Tarr, Timilty and Velis

Co-Sponsors in the House included: Representatives Madaro, Vargas, Cabral, Oakley, Ayers, Hendricks, Markey, Robertson, Vieira, Fernandes, Philips, Barrows, Kane, Kelcourse, Giannino, Meschino, Santiago, McGonagle Jr., Ferguson, Diggs, Sabadosa, Muratore, Day, Elugardo, Haddad, Schmid, III, Tucker, McMurtry, Capano, Xiarhos, Gifford, Chan, Gouveia and Whelan