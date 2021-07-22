ABYC Foundation’s virtual Educator Training Conference underway

Over 100 educators and marine industry professionals representing 24 states, Canada, Bermuda, Germany, and the British Virgin Islands, logged in yesterday morning to participate in the ABYC Foundation’s second Educator Training Conference (ETC), which continues today.

Participants will spend the time online to discuss best practices for teaching marine service technology at secondary and post-secondary schools. Registration remains open. Those who register now will have access to the remaining live event, plus the recording.

“With the ETC, we are bringing educators and industry together to talk about how we can support each other,” said Margaret Podlich, Executive Director of the ABYC Foundation. “We have organized a structured conversation between training institutions and employers so instructors are connected to the needs of the industry.”

The two-day online conference includes live and recorded presentations, door prizes, short educational videos, and multiple Q&A sessions. Sessions today include Market Data to Drive Your Program, Connecting Schools and Students to the Industry, and Top Skills Employers Expect, plus some practical and hands-on sessions, such as wire crimping and composites demonstrations. To view the entire agenda, please visit teachboats.org/agenda.

“Future technicians should be able to not only turn wrenches but also understand new technology and work well with customers,” said Rob Berenwick, an instructor at Ocean County Vocational School who will be presenting on SkillsUSA: An Invaluable Addition To Your Program on Thursday morning. “Here, we have people on the hiring side talking to those on the education side.”

After hosting the first Educator Training Conference in 2019 and taking a break in 2020, the ABYC Foundation is hopeful to make this an annual event, linking future employers, equipment, engine, and boat manufacturers and sellers, to the educators who have significant influence over both the number and talent of future boat techs. A recording of the event will be available August through October free to those who registered in advance and for $399 to those who purchase after the event.