Yamaha Marine unveils new outboards app

Yamaha Marine recently announced its new MyYamahaOutboards, a mobile app and web portal that revolutionizes the ownership experience and helps enhance customer satisfaction of Yamaha outboards. MyYamahaOutboards puts essential product and dealer information at owners’ fingertips, including a complete maintenance history for each outboard they own.

“MyYamahaOutboards goes the distance, proving every Yamaha outboard has unsurpassed longevity potential, especially when properly maintained,” said Frank Wilhelm, Advertising and Digital Marketing Manager, Yamaha Marine Engine Systems. “Now, our customers have a unique tool meant to enhance the entire ownership experience. Whether a boater is on the water every day or only a few hours each year, MyYamahaOutboards is a valuable tool for anyone with a Yamaha outboard.”

MyYamahaOutboards reports owners’ outboard history information and maintenance requirements, reminding owners of recommended outboard service intervals. The system records each interval completed by participating Authorized Yamaha Outboard dealers, and for owners who prefer a DIY approach, MyYamahaOutboards offers handy maintenance charts. The app and portal notify outboard owners when service appointments are due through push notifications and messages within the app itself. Over time a complete history of the maintenance performed on the Yamaha outboard has the potential to enhance the resale value when it comes time to sell.

“There’s a great deal of benefit in having all completed outboard service intervals recorded in one succinct platform with an authorized Yamaha outboard dealer,” said Wilhelm. “In addition, owners can use this important maintenance history report to enhance confidence and potentially increase value when they are ready to resell their current boat and buy a new one.”

Before owners can use the full suite of MyYamahaOutboards features, purchased outboards must be warranty registered by an authorized Yamaha outboard dealer. Once warranty registration is complete, owners can create an account through the app or web portal. The platforms store outboard and boat registration information to make it easier to retrieve when needed. In addition, owners who purchase preowned Yamaha outboards can enter their primary engine ID (PID) number and begin immediately using the app or the portal.

MyYamahaOutboards also has the ability to store information for multiple boats and outboards, per user. For boats with two or more outboards, owners can set the specific position of each outboard on the boat (port, starboard, center, etc.). When the user is ready to repower or sell their boat, they can update their boat and motor information directly through the app or web portal after purchasing their new boat and outboard from an authorized Yamaha Outboard dealer.

Additionally, MyYamahaOutboards offers owners other beneficial tools including convenient checklists owners can use to prepare before and after each boating experience. The app also features a handy trip log function that boaters can use to keep details of their favorite trips.

MyYamahaOutboards owners have access to a library of content through the platform that includes owner’s manuals and video tutorials. The Yamaha Dealer Locator feature allows them to find and save their favorite Yamaha dealership to the profile. They can also search for specific parts and accessories and get information about new Yamaha products, promotions and upcoming boat shows.

MyYamahaOutboards is available as a mobile app on iOS and Android devices, and as a web-based portal.