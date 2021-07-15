NMMA names new VP of marketing

NMMA announced the hire of Kevin M. Williams as vice president of marketing. In this new role created in support of the NMMA’s strategic plan to expand the market for recreational boating, Williams will oversee the industry's Discover Boating campaign and the integration of the Discover Boating brand with boat shows. This includes all of NMMA’s paid media, digital marketing, consumer-facing content and social media, and creative as the association works to invite the next generation to the boating lifestyle.

Williams reports to Ellen Bradley, senior vice president marketing and communications and chief brand officer.

“We could not be more excited to have Kevin as part of the team—he brings deep marketing experience to NMMA from major brands and agencies where he’s led initiatives that shape and build brand strategies, help brands better connect with consumers, and ultimately grow business,” said Bradley. “As we work to welcome the next generation of boaters, who are more diverse than ever before, Kevin’s experience and leadership in multicultural marketing and diversity and inclusion will help recreational boating meet the ever-evolving needs of our consumers and position us for the future.”

Williams brings more than 25 years of marketing experience to NMMA. Most recently, Williams co-founded Fortitude Interactive Inc., a marketing technology consulting firm focused on brand strategy, content development and syndication, as well as intellectual property in the digital, social, and mobile age. Prior to launching Fortitude, he was head of multicultural marketing and diversity and inclusion initiatives for BMW of North America, LLC., where he facilitated multicultural marketing strategies and initiatives designed to reach, engage, and motivate diverse consumers for BMW, MINI Cooper, and BMW Motorrad brands.

“I'm honored to have been chosen by NMMA to lead the development of innovative marketing strategies and campaigns designed to reach, engage, excite and introduce the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts to the boating lifestyle,” said Williams. “I look forward to working closely with our NMMA team, members, exhibitors, and the recreational boating industry to bring strategic and exciting Discover Boating initiatives to market.”

Williams’ resume includes marketing roles with GlobalHue Advertising, Merge Consumer Marketing, SWAY Marketing Group, and Coca-Cola. He is based in Chicago.