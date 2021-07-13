Industry mourns loss of Ken Lovell

NMMA is mourning the loss of industry veteran, Maxey Kenneth “Ken” Lovell, who passed away recently. A longtime partner of the NMMA and champion for recreational boating, Ken served as Executive Director of the Boating Trade Association of Metropolitan Houston (BTAMH) for more than three decades.

Ken began his career in the boating industry in 1976 when he opened Lovell Marine Sales with his father, before joining the BTAMH as the driving force to produce the largest indoor boat show in the U.S. and advocate for the recreational boating industry in Texas and nationally.

He received many awards throughout his career, including the Bill Ferguson Award from the BTAMH in 2016 for his years of dedication and service, not only to the Houston Boat Show, but to the boating industry as a whole.

Ken is survived by his wife of 58 years, Becky Lovell, his daughter Lynette and her husband Chad, his son Kenny and his wife Nikki, his grandchildren, and his sister Sharon. His children will honor his memory by continuing his endeavor of making the Houston Boat, Sport and Travel Show one of the best in the country.