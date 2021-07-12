Brunswick launches the newest addition to Heyday’s lineup

Heyday Wake Boats, a division of Brunswick Corporation, announced the launch of the H22, the newest addition to Heyday’s lineup.

“During our Investor Day in May, we announced our commitment to investing in a disruptive brand in the tow segment, based on extensive research into the needs of our customer. We are now thrilled to officially launch the H22,” said Aine Denari, Brunswick Boat Group president. “Heyday has already been dramatically over-indexing on growth in this highly-profitable segment and this launch will further accelerate the brand’s growth, increasing accessibility and participation in this segment by offering maximum value at an inclusive price point.”

Boasting an overall length of 22’4” and a 14-person capacity, the H22 offers multi-configuration seating options and an innovative design to maximize every inch to make for a comfortable day on the water with friends and family.

Additional features of the Heyday H22 include:

Heyday’s Integrated Wake System employing hull engineering to craft height, length, push of wave, and symmetry without gates or tabs.

Mercury Smart Tow enables drivers to set acceleration profiles and speeds via GPS cruise control.

Integrated ballast tanks, which are controlled by the intuitive touchscreen control and display at the helm and can accept up to 2,950 pounds of water combined.

Powered by a Mercury Marine 6.2L 370HP engine.

To introduce the market to the all-new H22, Heyday will be hosting a “Wake and Ride” tour with 14 stops across the United States. At each event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in live demos, guided walk-throughs and meet a Heyday pro team rider.