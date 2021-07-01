Vesper launches sales rep contest

Vesper Marine announced its new “King (or Queen) of Cortex” promotion. Cortex is a revolution in marine VHF radios with touchscreen handsets, integrated AIS transponder and remote vessel monitoring. Between June 1 and August 31, 2021, sales representatives from authorized Vesper Marine resellers can enter to win a cash prize of $2,500 USD and receive a demonstration kit or point of sale display (POS) for their store. To enter, dealers must complete a short 30-minute training session and then submit a video of their best product pitch or demonstration explaining the benefits of Cortex. First place wins $2,500, second place receives $1,000 and third place receives $500. Anyone who completes the 30-minute training session will be entered to win, at random, $500 each month during the promotion.

“Cortex is a bit like the first touchscreen smartphones, it has so much capability and is so innovative, it takes time to understand all the incredible things it can do and the value it offers,” said Brady Cox, CEO, Vesper Marine. “We have been impressed at how some salespeople have wrapped their heads around Cortex and explained it to their customers, but this is a great chance for others to get some amazing POS, understand what Cortex is and show off how well they can get people excited about it! We are offering fame and fortune to whoever gets crowned. There can be only one.”

The competition is open to any Vesper Marine reseller sales representative. Vesper Marine distributors, manufacturing, sales representative groups, or other industry organizations or publications are not eligible for entry. There is a maximum of one entry per sales representative. Entries should be posted online via social media or YouTube and shared with Vesper Marine. Judging will be conducted by a panel of Vesper Marine product experts once the competition closes.

For full details on the promotion, to order the free demonstrator and to register for the training, visit offer.vespermarine.com/crowned.