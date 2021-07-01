Correct Craft to be carbon neutral by 2025

Correct Craft recently announced its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025. Correct Craft said it will approach this sizable goal by investing its resources in long term solutions to lower carbon emissions.

Correct Craft has been intentional about identifying how much total carbon it emits and the sources of the emissions from the company’s locations across the U.S. Correct Craft is using that information to begin developing plans to reduce carbon emissions at its facilities.

Besides the effort to make its facilities carbon neutral, Correct Craft’s engine company is reviewing catalytic recipes that make its current highly-efficient catalytic system even better. The company’s innovation team is already producing zero emission electric boats that are being sold around the world.

Bill Yeargin President and CEO of Correct Craft stated, “Our Correct Craft team wants to be a good steward of our natural resources and keep the outdoors beautiful for generations that follow us. Becoming carbon neutral is something that is a substantial goal and will take investment, but the returns to our environment will be worth our effort.”

Yeargin added, “We have a long way to go but have been learning a great deal throughout this process and look forward to revealing what we have discovered. Very soon I will be sharing more details about our process, and we hope that being transparent with our carbon neutral journey will inspire others to join us.”

To learn more and keep up to date with Correct Craft’s progress go to www.correctcraft.com/carbon-neutral.