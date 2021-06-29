Social media influencers ‘Get On Board’ this summer

A fleet of social media influencers from all walks of life are helping Discover Boating encourage people to "Get On Board"--and on the water--this summer. The program, which kicked off in May, is driving interest and participation in boating among new, younger and more diverse audiences.



To date, influencer partners have generated millions of interactions (likes, shares, comments, views and clicks) and impressions (the number of times a follower sees the piece of content) through posts, stories, reels and videos on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. From these interactions, thousands of consumers have visited DiscoverBoating.com and Discover Boating social channels to learn more about boating.

The three most clicked-on pages from influencer content include Go Boating Today, How to Start Boating and Boat Finder, showing follower engagement and interest in trying boating and exploring the lifestyle.

Check out the first wave of influencer partners content and consider sharing from your social channels:

Follow @DiscoverBoating on Instagram to see more stories in the "Fans" highlights and use #TheWaterIsOpen on social media to join in the conversation.