NMMA recognizes boat dealers with Customer Satisfaction Index Awards

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) announced boat dealer recipients of the 2020 Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Awards. The 2020 CSI Awards honor 1,497 dealers for customer satisfaction excellence in sales and 1,035 for excellence in continued service.

For the fifth consecutive year, NMMA is using dealer satisfaction data collected through the Marine Industry CSI program to recognize boat dealers who actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvements to better serve their customers.

“The expectations of today’s boater are not only for an extraordinary experience with their boat, but with their overall experience with the dealer from purchase and delivery through ongoing service and maintenance,” said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations for NMMA. “We recognize the 2020 CSI Award boat dealer recipients for setting the standard for delivering exceptional customer satisfaction and playing a vital role in boater retention.”

The 2020 CSI Award dealer recipients achieved an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher in customer satisfaction over the past program year. Data is collected as part of a survey of customers purchasing a new boat between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. For this reporting period, the program surveyed more than 175,000 customers.

The complete list of boat dealers honored with 2020 CSI Awards for their efforts to increase customer satisfaction levels in the boating industry are listed at www.boatsatisfaction.com.

NMMA’s CSI Awards also honor boat and engine manufacturers; 2020 boat and engine manufacturer recipients were announced at the virtual State of the Industry & Awards Presentation in March. A highlight video about the 2020 Marine Industry CSI program is also available here.