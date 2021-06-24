New owner takes over TowBoatUS Naples, Marco Island

After spending years working as a part time on-water towboat captain on the waters off Southern California, Capt. Todd Dillman knew one day he wanted to have his own recreational boat towing business. The question was only where and when. “When I was out there, I fell in love with helping boaters get home safely and knew it was something I wanted to do full time,” said Dillman. Recently that came to fruition when he became the new owner of TowBoatUS Naples and TowBoatUS Marco Island.

Eleven years of operating a commercial lobster boat and another six years spent commercial fishing has helped give Dillman the experience he needs to assist the Southeast Florida boating community with routine on-water towing and assistance services. “I’m excited for the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to becoming part of the community,” he said. The small business is a family affair – Dillman’s wife, Dominque, assists with operations. Their two young daughters are frequently seen around the port as well. Dillman and all of the company’s towing captains are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed.

The company’s red 24/7 on-water response fleet includes three vessels fully rigged for towing and salvage work. Docked on the Halderman Canal in Naples is a 23-foot Dusky, and docked at Rose Marina is a 25-foot Boston Whaler and 26-foot Douglas Gold Line.