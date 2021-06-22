Supreme builds first boat in new facility

Supreme just completed their first boat build at their all-new facility in Georgia

Supreme Boats recently completed its first boat in its new 160,000 square foot production facility in Valdosta, Georgia.



Due to rising demand, in both Centurion and Supreme Boats, Supreme moved in February from its first home in Merced, California to respond to boaters wanting to get on the water. In months, Supreme has outlined its new facility to build boats. Correct Craft and Supreme Boats made major investments including new equipment, CNC machinery, and a team poised with great leaders that will serve countless boaters well in the future.



Supreme Boat’s production plan includes two boats per day and has predictions of growing to three by late 2021.



With its high capacity plant, Supreme will be releasing an innovative series combined with a fresh Supreme look, brand, and tag line.

"Watching the first beautiful Supreme come off the line was a great moment," commented Paul Singer, president Centurion and Supreme Boats. "It’s a very exciting day and the culmination of a lot of thoughtful collaboration and great teamwork! I am so grateful to the state of Georgia and the City of Valdosta for their support. I am so proud of the incredible work put into this project by our Supreme leadership team. They accomplished something very challenging and extraordinary in a very short period of time!”