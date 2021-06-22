Senate touts economic importance of outdoor recreation

The Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Tourism, Trade, and Export Promotion recently held a hearing on the state of outdoor tourism, recreation, and ecotourism, noting the importance outdoor recreation has on local economies as communities recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.

In opening remarks, Chairwoman Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) emphasized the role outdoor recreation plays in state economic development and job contribution, while highlighting the outdoor recreation industry contributes $788 billion, annually, in gross economic output and supports 5.2 million U.S. jobs.

Additionally, Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) called out state offices of outdoor recreation (ORECs) as bipartisan entities that “help create healthier citizens, generate jobs, and stimulate economies.”

To support a robust outdoor recreation economy, the NMMA advocacy team continues to engage on a range of policies, including the establishment, funding, and expansion of Offices of Outdoor Recreation (ORECs). Seventeen states have established ORECs, task forces, or advisory councils that serve as the state lead in bolstering economic development on behalf of the outdoor recreation economy. NMMA and the association’s coalition partners will work to expand this number in the months and years ahead.

In NMMA’s latest Marine Minute, NMMA policy and engagement manager for the Great Lakes region, Jill Sims, highlights the success the region has seen in expanding access to the great outdoors.