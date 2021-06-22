OneWater Marine names new managing director of Roscioli Yachting Center

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that marine industry veteran James Brewer will join the company as managing director of the Roscioli Yachting Center in Fort Lauderdale, effective July 12, 2021. In this role, Brewer will lead strategy, planning and execution, as well as business development for the Roscioli Yachting Center within the OneWater Yacht Group.

“James is a legend in the South Florida yachting community. We are thrilled to have him join the OneWater family to extend Bob Roscioli’s legacy and grow our yachting sales and service capabilities,” commented Austin Singleton, Chief Executive Officer of OneWater Marine.

Brewer’s marine industry experience spans more than four decades and includes managing and growing profitable shipyards and conducting multi-million-dollar mega-yacht repair and refit projects and new construction.

He most recently served as senior manager for Derecktor Shipyards where he spent a total of more than 30 years in various roles including operations, business development and management. Brewer currently serves on the board of directors for the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.

In addition to offering comprehensive service and refitting for yachts and mega yachts up to 150 feet, the Roscioli Yachting Center also supports the sale of new Absolute, Belize, Riviera, and Sunseeker yachts as a division of the OneWater Yacht Group. The OneWater Yacht Group is the exclusive distributor for Sunseeker Yachts in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome James into the OneWater family. His deep industry knowledge will be invaluable to further developing the OneWater Yacht Group’s growth strategy including expanding the Roscioli Yachting Center brand in the refit and service market,” commented Tom George, Managing Director of the OneWater Yacht Group.