New marketing director for VETUS, Smartgyro and Flexofold Brands

VETUS has announced the appointment of Sander Gesink as the new Marketing Director for the brands VETUS, Smartgyro and Flexofold.

Sander will leave his four-year role as Global Marketing Manager for YANMAR Marine International (YMI) to head the strategy to further build the market presence and brand awareness for the three key YANMAR companies.

He will initially be supported by Thijs Boegheim, VETUS Sales Director EMEA, within the new YANMAR marine business group marketing set-up. The current Digital Marketing Manager for VETUS, Babette van Waes, will leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.

Marcel Borsboom, CEO, VETUS, said: “With his successful 20-year track record in marketing and accomplishments for the YANMAR brand since 2017, we are confident that Sander has the right vision to raise the names of VETUS, Smartgyro and Flexofold to even higher levels."