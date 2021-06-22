Marine Connection launches new retail and service facility on Miami’s historic Thunderboat Row

Marine Connection, the #2 ranked Boating Industry Top 100 boat retailer in 2020, has just launched its seventh Florida sales and service location in Aventura, North Miami at the famous boating hotspot formerly known as Thunderboat Row. Located directly on the waterfront, the Marine Connection complex features a 5,000 square-foot interior sales showroom and outdoor display, along with a six-bay, full-service facility.

“"Expanding our footprint in Miami with a second location and an in-water facility represents a key milestone in our continued growth strategy,” said Marine Connection co-owner Danny Goldenberg. “Our customers in Miami and surrounding areas will appreciate the storied history of our new location where many legendary brands like Cigarette, Magnum, Formula, Donzi and Aronow were born.”

Marine Connection’s Aventura facility offers top new boat brands including Cobalt, Blackfin, Cobia and Hurricane Deck Boats, along with preowned and brokerage sales. Its full-service marine center is factory authorized by Mercury and Mercruiser, Yamaha, Suzuki and Volvo Penta, with certified and master technicians on site. Mobile service is also available.

Leading the service team at the Aventura facility is Marine Connection’s Corporate Director of Service Mark Mowl, along with newly appointed boating concierge Gigi Novaro.

“Our team is very excited to launch this new location in the heart of Aventura’s booming waterfront development district,” said Mowl. “Besides offering the highest level of customer service backed by top CSI scores, Marine Connection delivers the combined resources and expertise of seven locations from Vero Beach to the Florida Keys. Our brand representation and service organization are highly skilled and certified in all the latest electronics and digital command systems. We look forward to bringing this level of expertise to benefit and support our customers from this exciting new location.”

In addition to Marine Connection’s new Aventura sales and service venue, adjacent on-site facilities include a Carefree Boat Club and Loggerhead Marina, the latter featuring 275 dry storage slips and fuel dock.

To officially launch its new facility, Marine Connection is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 10. The event will feature demo rides, raffles, boat rentals and a selection of Cobalt wine. Information: http://www.marineconnection.com/aventura-grand-opening/