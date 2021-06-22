Entries open for IBEX Innovation Awards

entries open for 2021 IBEX Innovation Awards

New product entries for the 2021 IBEX Innovation Awards are being accepted now through August 13. This year's awards will be presented during the industry breakfast taking place on the opening morning of IBEX - Tuesday, September 28 - at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street Hotel. Tickets are available for purchase during IBEX registration. All product entries can be viewed during the show along the Innovation Way Showcase located on the second floor of the exhibit hall.

The IBEX Innovation Awards showcase outstanding marine product development in the recreational boating industry and beyond. The program, managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and judged by Boating Writers International (BWI), is one of the marine industry’s most prestigious honors recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new and innovative products to market.

Learn more about the program by visiting https://www.ibexshow.com/innovation-awards-exhibitors/, or contact NMMA's Rachel Harmon.