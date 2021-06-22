Anthem announces new dealers

invasive species in wakesports boats

Anthem Boats, recently named to the Boating Industry Top Products list, is expanding its dealership network, adding these new dealers: Estrie Marine, Sherbrooke, QE, Canada; Family Power Sports, Austin, TX; Outlaw Marine, Melrose, FL.

“We are honored to add these dealers to our growing family,” commented Mark Overbye, Anthem’s CEO. "The response to Anthem’s innovations and unique market position straddling both the pontoon and tow sports space has created quite an order backlog. Product is in short supply but we’re thrilled to be shipping boats to new dealers.”

The Minnesota-based Anthem team welcomes these new dealers and is excited to expand the reach for Anthem products into new markets. Continued growth is anticipated as Anthem ramps up production and leverages its design versatility aimed at wake sports enthusiasts as well as the cruising crowd.