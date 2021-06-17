TowBoatUS returns to Lake Murray under new ownership

After a nearly three-year hiatus, TowBoatUS Lake Murray has reopened under new ownership. Rick Kahn, a lifelong boater, U.S. Power Squadrons member, Mechanical Engineer, and former IT consultant, has taken the helm of the 24/7 on-water towing and assistance service for recreational boaters. The company recently provided towing assistance to student anglers during two days of competition at the BoatUS National Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship, May 26 and 27, and is ready for a busy summer boating season ahead.

Kahn has boated from Maine to Key West, with his last 15 years spent on the water in Charleston volunteering for U.S. Power Squadrons safe boat operations for tall ship events and Christmas boat parades. “I spent a lot of time providing both good Samaritan and professional tows with the Coast Guard Auxiliary while in college,” says Kahn. “I really enjoy helping people when they need it the most.

The Palmetto State’s freshwater lakes held a strong boating appeal and offered opportunity, however. “I’ve always enjoyed South Carolina’s inland waters, and believe TowBoatUS provides a great opportunity to assist my fellow boaters on Lake Murray,” added Kahn, who now lives in the area and has become a member of the Lake Murray Power Squadron. “I hope to be very active in the community,” he added. Kahn’s wife, Charlene, has also joined the business, and Kahn hopes to bring aboard more family members and offer on-water training in the future.

TowBoatUS Lake Murray joins four other inland South Carolina locations, including TowBoatUS Lake Keowee, TowBoatUS Lake Hartwell, TowBoatUS Lake Wylie and the recently opened TowBoatUS Santee Cooper Lakes. All are part of a nationwide network of more than 300 TowBoatUS ports and 600 towing response vessels across the country that responded to more than 80,000 requests for routine assistance last year. Most calls for assistance on Lake Murray are for a tow back to a launch ramp or home dock after a mechanical or engine breakdown. The company also provides soft ungroundings, fuel drop-offs, battery jumps and dewatering services.