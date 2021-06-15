Vision Marine and Hellkats Powerboats pursue electric boat speed record

Vision Marine will partner with Hellkats Powerboats in rigging a Hellkats 32’ Super-Sport Widebody Catamaran to pursue the electric boat world speed record, which currently stands at over 88 miles per hour.

“My team and I are extremely excited to partner with Hellkats," stated Alexandre Mongeon, co-founder and CEO of Vision Marine. "This is the perfect opportunity to showcase the capability, reliability and power of our E-Motion powertrain."

The world record run will take place in November, with the goal of surpassing 100 miles per hour.

Currently, the world's fastest electric boat is the Jaguar V20E racing boat developed by the British automobile maker and Williams Advanced Engineering of Formula 1 fame. That boat hit a top speed of 88.6 miles per hour over a one-mile stretch of England's Coniston Waters lake in 2020.

After the Vision Marine and Hellkats Powerboats record attempt, a company press release says the boat will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to select charities tied to furthering the awareness and clean up of waterways globally.