Mercury Racing awards trade scholarships

Mercury Racing awarded its third annual Excellence in Trade scholarships to a pair of Wisconsin high school students, Ryan Beck of New Holstein, and Caleb Cochran of Eden, for $5,000 each.

The goal of the awards is to alleviate the financial stress of post-secondary education and support the continued growth of skilled tradespeople in the boating community.

"This is the third year we have provided this scholarship, and this year we are proud to award this money to two very deserving individuals who clearly have a passion for pursuing a technical trade,” said Stuart Halley, Mercury Racing general manager. “Mercury Racing depends on skilled tradespeople to have a prosperous future. It is our mission to continue to grow this program so that more students, like Ryan and Caleb, have the financial support they need to be successful.”

Beck will attend Lakeshore Technical College in the fall for the Weld Fabrication Technology program. Cochran will attend Moraine Park Technical College and will pursue a degree in Mechanical Design Technology.