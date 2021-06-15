Journey For A Cause shares the joys of boating

Journey for a Cause, an initiative to raise awareness in diverse communities of the opportunities and benefits experienced with fishing and boating, recently came to a close in Florida after 10 days on the water in their Parker 2520 XLD.

Eddie Gill IV and his childhood fishing friend, Justin Shupe had a dream to make a difference by bringing people together. During their trip, Journey For A Cause hosted five speaking events where they talked about the joy of getting on the water, how to fish, and most importantly how being on the water is for everyone. Fishing poles were donated for kids at the events to take home.

“Throughout our trip we centered our message around three main points, the welcoming environment in the marine community, the mental health benefits of the outdoors, and the need for accessibility in many deserving communities," stated Gill at journey's end. "In each community we visited, we heard boaters share their stories about how they got into boating and how they invite others to the water.”

Gill continued, “I believe we were able to inspire people to pursue their dreams. I look forward to continuing our goal of bringing people together in the marine industry.”

Scott Bauer, president of Parker Boats stated, “Eddie and Justin had a dream to bring people into fishing and boating by creating Journey For A Cause. Parker Boats could not be more proud of how they have impacted those they encountered throughout their trip. Their passion and positivity has touched many people outside of those they met.”

The Journey For A Cause team visited nine marinas, traveled over 900 miles, and went through 15 locks. People who were part of the trip included Eddie Gill IV, Eddie Gill III, Marisa Gill, Justin Shupe, Gary Vipperman, Laura Vipperman, and John Easley.