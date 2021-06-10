NMMA, Informa, Miami sign contract for MIBS 2022

NMMA, Informa Markets, and the City of Miami Beach took part in an official contract signing ceremony last Friday for the 2022 Miami International Boat Show. The Miami International Boat Show, set to take place Wednesday, February 16 through Sunday, February 20, 2022 over Presidents' Day weekend, is returning its on-land portion to the reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center. In addition to the Convention Center, the expanded event will also offer activities and activations across three locations including One Herald Plaza, Sea Isle Marina, and Island Gardens Deep Harbour on Watson Island.

Earlier this year, NMMA and Informa announced a partnership uniting the Miami International Boat Show, Miami Yacht Show and Superyacht Miami under the Miami International Boat Show brand, creating the largest boating and yachting show in the world.

“The City of Miami Beach is so pleased to welcome back the Miami International Boat Show to its home at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center, where it took place for more than 30 years,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “The return of the event to the top-of-the-line venue is a testament to the investment our community has made to make the convention center a superior meeting place that will bring positive economic impact to the city’s businesses and residents.”

During the signing ceremony, Informa and NMMA unveiled plans for Pride Park, the City of Miami Beach’s 5.8-acre outdoor amenity named in support of the LGBTQ+ community as well as to promote civic pride in the City of Miami Beach.

“We are so grateful to the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Convention Center for working diligently to facilitate the agreement for the use of both the convention center and Pride Park. The result is the creation of the world’s largest boat and yacht show right here in Miami Beach,” said Ken McAvoy, President of South Florida Ventures at Informa Markets. “This is an enormous win for the trade show industry, the community of boating and yachting enthusiasts, and for our home here in South Florida.”

For the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, Pride Park will be transformed into the ultimate Boat Show Experience. Attendees will have special access to a culinary experience featuring a menu of Miami’s finest dining establishments, live concerts and entertainment, and a first look at new product debuts. There will also be educational opportunities focusing on various conservation and sustainability topics pertinent to the boating and maritime industry.

“For 80 years, the Miami International Boat Show has served as the recreational boating industry’s flagship event for nearly 100,000 people across the globe,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President of the NMMA. “Our plan for 2022 will build on that legacy to offer new and exciting components such as the Pride Park activation and an upgraded on-land exhibition at the newly renovated Miami Beach Convention Center.”

In addition to the contract signing for the joint production of the Miami International Boat Show, Mayor Dan Gelber presented a key to the city to Informa Markets CEO Charlie McCurdy and NMMA Senior Vice President Jennifer Thompson as a token of appreciation for their partnership.

As outlined in the January partnership announcement, NMMA retains ownership of MIBS, and Informa Markets maintains co-ownership of MYS and Superyacht Miami with the International Yacht Brokers Association. The partnership is the result of long-standing conversations between the two organizations on how best to serve the industry and cultivate a best-in-class boat show experience.

For more information about the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, visit www.miamiboatshow.com.