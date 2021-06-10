Innovation Summit announces Brunswick CEO as speaker

David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick Corporation will speak at the Marine Industry Innovation Summit on September 9th, 2021.



Foulkes, an industry leader known globally for his focus on innovation and creation of an ACES (Autonomy, Connectivity, Electrification and Shared Access) strategy at Brunswick, will speak on how to implement innovation and highlight how those innovations are creating elevated experiences for the consumer.



Foulkes joined Brunswick in 2007 and for ten years was the Vice President of product development at Mercury Marine as well as President of Mercury Racing. Foulkes then served as the Chief Technology Officer & President of Brunswick Marine Consumer Solutions and remained in those positions until he was appointed to Chief Executive Officer in 2019.



Previously, Foulkes spent 18 years with Ford Motor Company in a series of assignments of progressing responsibilities. He also worked with Shell Exploration and the Ministry of Defense, both in the United Kingdom. His education hosts a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics and a master’s degree in structural and fluid mechanics from Imperial College in London.



“I am excited about the opportunity to participate in the Innovation Summit and share our vision for smart products inside smart experiences that enhance and democratize boating, ” said Foulkes. “Bill and the Correct Craft team have been close partners of our Mercury business for many years and I respect the work he and his team have done to elevate the reputation of the marine industry.”



Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft stated, “When our team began planning the Marine Industry Innovation Summit, I immediately thought of David. I respect the work David has done over the years and the way he is leading innovation at Brunswick.”



Yeargin added, “I know David will have great information to share and we are excited to learn together. We all hope this Summit will be a catalyst leading to unprecedented innovation in our industry.”