North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council appoints new members

Six new boating industry stakeholders have been tapped to serve on the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council. They will collaborate with the existing council members on strategies to promote greater awareness and adoption of boating safety initiatives and messaging both within the recreational marine industry and the boating consumer space. The council is also actively involved in promoting and judging the organization’s annual National Boating Industry Safety Awards.

“We received a record number of nominations for new term appointments and were very pleased by both the enthusiastic response and the outstanding qualifications of the slate of candidates,” said Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail R. Kulp. “Our six new council members help to round out representation from throughout the recreational marine industry and we are thrilled to welcome them aboard.”

New inductees voted onto the North American Sober Skipper Advisory Council will serve a two-year term which began June 1, 2021. Appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Shannon Aronson, Marketing and PR Director, ABYC

Laura Barry, Regional VP/West Coast, West Marine

Capt. Bob May, Owner/Producer, Bob’s No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show

Adam Quandt, Managing Editor/Top 100 Program Director, Boating Industry

Scott Rath, General Manager, Uflex USA, Inc.

Chad Tokowicz, Government Relations Manager, MRAA

This group joins the current slate of council members including David Connolly, Thomas H. Connolly and Sons; Jim Emmons, Water Sports Foundation; Kevin Falvey, Bonnier/Boating Magazine; John Jost, Ken Cook Company; Capt. Keith Lake, MarineMax; Nic Thomas, Freedom Boat Club; Stephanie Vatalaro, RBFF; Annamarie Worrell, Emerald Coast Marine Group; TK Krumenacker, AAA Insurance; Tyler Mehrl, Mercury Marine; Mark Pillsbury, Bonnier/Cruising World Magazine; Angie Scott, The Woman Angler & Adventurer; Eric Shepard, retired; and Leslie Zlotnick, Yamaha Watercraft Group.

The council’s executive committee includes Kristen Frohnhoefer, Sea Tow Services International; Gail R. Kulp, Sea Tow Foundation; and Wanda Kenton Smith, Kenton Smith Marketing.